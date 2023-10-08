Welcome Back! WDMH Diabetes Group Education Classes Return

October 8, 2023
At Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH), our Diabetes Education Team is working to help local residents manage this chronic condition. A key part of that care is patient education. During the pandemic, group education sessions were suspended. The team is excited to announce that this type of in-person learning is back.

WDMH’s Diabetes Education Program was created almost 25 years ago and is free of charge. The program provides support and education for individuals living with diabetes and pre-diabetes.  Five group programs are offered from meal planning to weight management to coping with diabetes. All classes are available to clients of the Diabetes Department. For class dates, check the WDMH website at www.wdmh.on.ca/diabetescalendar. A physician referral is not required.

“Whether you have pre-diabetes, are newly diagnosed with diabetes, or even if you’ve been living with diabetes for years, WDMH has an education program that will fit your needs,” explains Deirdre Cooke, Registered Dietitian, and founder of the WDMH program. “We are excited to welcome these groups back to the hospital.”

The Diabetes Education team includes two registered nurses, two registered dietitians, and an administrative clerk. The program provides education to people living with both type 2 and type 1 diabetes, gestational diabetes, as well as people on insulin pumps or diagnosed with pre-diabetes.

If you have questions, please call 613-774-2420, ext. 6765 or email diabetes@wdmh.on.ca.

