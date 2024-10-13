Welcome to WDMH! Can I take your order?

Food is Alison Bylsma’s love language. As Food Services Supervisor, she wants to ensure every inpatient at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) is served healthy meals to help them get well. New technology in the dietary department is helping with that.

“The new system takes our food services program to the next level,” explains Alison. “There are no more guesses as each patient’s preferences and specific needs are recorded as part of their electronic health information. Handwritten notes are eliminated.”

The recently introduced system will result in safer care, higher patient satisfaction, less food waste and lower costs. Currently, the Dietary team processes more than 150 master menus. The new technology keeps track of each patient’s specific needs – from foods they like to foods they need to support their recovery. It also includes doctors’ orders related to a patient’s clinical diagnosis such as heart disease or diabetes. Each patient receives a personalized menu.

“For example, if a patient loves chocolate pudding or needs extra protein in their diet, we can track that,” sums up Alison. “I love the idea that when patients come to WDMH, the dietary team will remember those important details. That’s safe, compassionate care.”

