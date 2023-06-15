Welcoming Diversified Small-Scale Farming Success

Ferme Butte & Bine Farm, a market garden, farm stay, and sourdough bakery, celebrated their business opening and recent property upgrades at a ribbon-cutting event on June 8. Business owners Émeric and Sylviane were congratulated by Township of South Glengarry Council and staff, customers, friends, and family, receiving honorary certificates from the Township and MPP Nolan Quinn.

Deputy Mayor Lang relayed, “Congratulations to Sylviane and Émeric of Ferme Butte & Bine who just celebrated the grand opening of their micro-bakery and farm stay. This is a wonderful new business in South Glengarry.”

Émeric and Sylviane moved to the farm in August 2020, with a dream of raising their young family surrounded by nature, while cultivating their passion for gardening, and sustainable small-scale farming. To remain self-sufficient, they created market gardens to feed their family, selling the surplus to the surrounding community. Émeric learned the craft of artisan sourdough baking and began selling bread from the farm and at local markets. They converted a portion of their home into a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom farm stay for year-round income.

The couple recently created a second farm stay unit and added a large farmstand to their property for self-service product purchases, funded in part by a Regional Incentive Program grant through SDG Counties. Sylviane expressed, “The community has been so good to us, so welcoming. We have customers come from all around us, and as far as Ottawa and Montreal.”

Ferme Butte & Bine Farm products are available from their farmstand at 5857 Glen Brook Road, in select local stores and farmers’ markets, or by registering for their seasonal weekly organic baskets on their website: www.fermebuttebine.com.