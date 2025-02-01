Wellings Winchester Residents Join the Magic!

February 1, 2025 — Changed at 9 h 41 min on January 28, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
provided by Winchester District Memorial Hospital Foundation
Comment count:
Wellings Winchester Residents Join the Magic!
General Manager Phil Rankins and the residents of Wellings - Winchester present a cheque for $2,000 to the new Dundas Manor. (Photo : WDMHF)

The residents who live at Wellings – Winchester are a close-knit group who believe in community. They also believe in supporting their local long-term care home. And we are grateful!

At their December 2024 Christmas Party, residents gave donations for the new Dundas Manor. Then the Welling’s General Manager announced a top-off to the amount. In the end, $2,000 had been raised.

“Thank you to General Manager Phil Rankin and everyone at Wellings – Winchester for your support,” noted Erin Kapcala, Manager of Major and Planned Giving at the WDMH Foundation. “It is amazing what an impact these donations have in helping to build a brand-new home for current and future residents!”

For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visitwww.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169. If you would like to host a community event to benefit the new Dundas Manor or Winchester District Memorial Hospital, please reach out to Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca. Thank you for your support!

Share this article

Suggested articles

More Mental Health Support – Close to Home at Winchester District Memorial Hospital
Regional News

More Mental Health Support – Close to Home at Winchester District Memorial Hospital

A new option for mental health support at Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) is connecting…

Farmer John Supports Local Health Care – Again!
Regional News

Farmer John Supports Local Health Care – Again!

John Brugmans – or Farmer John as everyone knows him in and around Chesterville – recently stopped by the WDMH Foundation to drop…

Ace of Spades Mania! Celebrating 6.0 and Moving on to 7.0!
Regional News

Ace of Spades Mania! Celebrating 6.0 and Moving on to 7.0!

We are still smiling! Earlier this month, the Kin Club of Russell hosted a gala to present the proceeds of their Catch the Ace 6.0…