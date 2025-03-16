When a meal is much more than a meal

Chris Bryant, a 79-year-old retiree from Winchester, is living proof of the difference meal delivery programs can make in the lives of seniors.

For almost two years, Chris has been using Carefor Health & Community Services’ meal delivery program, which has helped him stay in his home despite health challenges. The program has become an essential lifeline, allowing Chris to maintain his independence while ensuring he has access to nutritious meals.

The program that Chris uses is run out of Carefor Nor-Dun Support Centre. However, there are four others run out of Carefor’s other senior support centres in Finch, Alexandria, Lancaster and Ingleside.

Chris’s journey with the program began after he experienced a severe arthritis and rheumatism attack in early 2023. He was hospitalized for six months and underwent a heart valve replacement in the fall of that year. During his recovery, his sister helped him connect with Carefor through a mutual contact. The decision to start receiving meal deliveries came at a time when Chris was struggling with his health and recovery but wanted to stay at home rather than move into a facility.

“I wanted to stay in my house. When I die, I want to be here,” says Chris. “The meal delivery program has made that possible. It allows me to live at home where I’m comfortable, and it’s been a huge help in maintaining my independence.”

The program delivers three meals a week to Chris’s door; meals are tailored to meet his dietary needs. He’s particularly grateful for the variety of healthy options available and enjoys meals packed with vegetables. “The meals are well-priced, at $91 a month, and very satisfying. I can’t ask for more,” Chris adds.

Living alone and managing his health have not been easy for Chris. He spent time at Garden Villa in Chesterville during his recovery but chose to return home due to the cost of care there. With the help of the meal delivery program and weekly cleaning services from Brenda, a Carefor staff, Chris is able to stay in his own home.

“The service is fantastic. I get meals delivered, Brenda helps with housekeeping, and I can still go out once a week to get my groceries,” Chris says. “It allows me to continue living independently while ensuring I have what I need.” Drivers will even do a little more than delivering a meal helping Chris with small things like bringing in his recycling cans in the winter.

“Many seniors in rural communities across Eastern Ontario are dedicated to aging in their own homes,” says Sheena Stoqua, Supervisor at the Nor-Dun Support Centre. “Meal delivery plays a key role in helping them achieve this by enhancing their nutrition and overall health. Additionally, our service provides a crucial check-in, ensuring they’re doing well, especially when they may not have anyone else looking out for them.”

As part of the Ontario Community Support Association’s March for Meals campaign running from March 17 to 21, Carefor is raising money to support programs like Chris’s meal deliveries. The campaign’s goal is to ensure seniors like Chris can continue to live independently and with dignity.

“Carefor’s meal delivery program has been life-changing for me,” says Chris. “It’s more than just food — it’s about independence and health, and I’m grateful for it every day.”

To support the March for Meals campaign, visit www.carefor.ca/marchformeals or contact a local support centre. If you’re interested in being a volunteer driver for our meal delivery program, contact the local centre in your community or visit www.carefor.ca/volunteer