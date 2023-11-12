Since, 1968, the Winchester Lions Club has been helping out in our community. Their motto is ‘We Serve’ and where there’s a need, there’s a Lion. Lions are friends, family and neighbours who share a core belief – community is what you make it.

And they’ve done it again with a donation of $10,000 to the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign to build the new Dundas Manor. And even better – they’ve pledged an additional $10,000 to the campaign!

Lions Club President Tammy Cinnamon says this project is important to the club: “Dundas Manor is the only long-term care home in North and South Dundas and neighbours and friends are well cared for there every day. With a new building, the Dundas Manor team can do even more for our community. We are happy to help.”

“Our local Lions Club believes in supporting health care close to home and this is another example of their generous spirit,” says Campaign Co-Chair Nancy Farley Holmes. “We are so grateful for this generous gift that will have an impact on our community for many years to come.”

The estimated cost of the new building is $63 million. The provincial government is providing approximately $45 million. Our campaign goal is $18 million. To date, close to $12 million has been given by our generous community. Thank you!

For more details about the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign and how you can donate, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.