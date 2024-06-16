Winchester Lions Club Makes Magic with Completed Dundas Manor Pledge

Since, 1968, the Winchester Lions Club has been committed to our community. Now, they have also fulfilled their commitment to the residents of the new Dundas Manor – by completing their pledge of $20,000 to the campaign. They recently presented their final payment to the WDMH Foundation’s Managing Director Kristen Casselman.

“This amazing group never stops giving,” noted Kristen. “We are so fortunate to have so many generous volunteers doing such wonderful work in our community. Thank you so much!”

“The Winchester Lions Club is proud to support the North Dundas Manor as construction is well underway on this tremendous community project!” the Lions noted.

The estimated cost of the new building is $63 million. The provincial government is providing approximately $45 million. Our campaign goal is $18 million. To date, more than $13 million has been given by our generous community. Thank you!

For more details about the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign and how you can donate, please visitwww.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.