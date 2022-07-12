$ 200,000 to support 12 community projects by Desjardins Ontario Credit Union!

Ontario, July 11, 2022 – The call for projects for the Working Together program closed on May 31, 2022. After carefully reviewing all 90 projects submitted, 12 projects were selected. These projects will receive funding ranging between $ 5,000 and $25,000, depending on the project. The total sum of $ 200,000 dedicated to this program is part of the Community Development Fund (CDF). The CDF offers organizations in Ontario the opportunity to develop their meaningful projects that will have positive impacts on local communities.

Eastern Ontario

Mountain bike trail in parc de Richelieu Embrun (Club Richelieu Embrun in partnership with Association Cycliste Embrun)

Eastern Ontario Food Branding (Eastern Ontario Agri-Food Network)

Ottawa

Petrie Island Canoe Club Dock (Petrie Island Canoe Club)

Outdoor Classroom Project (Pleasant Public School Parent Council)

Chez Sophie (Centre Espoir Sophie)

Greater Sudbury and Northern Ontario

Adanac Ski Hill Race Headquarters (Adanac Ski Club)

Playground equipment(École catholique La Renaissance and Sacred Heart Catholic School)

Lighting O’Connar Park (Greater Sudbury Pickleball Association)

Les Technos en action (Centre d’éducation des adultes de New Liskeard)

Greater Toronto and Southwestern Ontario

Le clin d’oeil – phase 2 (Le club Renaissance Sacré coeur de Welland)

Development of yoga resources for children in French (Coopérative de Travailleurs 3 Mamans Yoginis Corp.)

Replacement of playground equipment (Georges-P.-Vanier Elementary School)

‘We would like to thank Desjardins Ontario Credit Union for their generosity and for always putting communities first. A financial support program like this one gives us the motivation to continue to help make a difference in our own community. Thank you for allowing us to contribute in our own way by offering your financial support and by encouraging us to carry out our projects,’ said Sophie-Claire Valiquette-Tessier, Director of Centre espoir Sophie.

About Desjardins Ontario Credit Union

Desjardins Ontario Credit Union serves 132,000 active members mainly in the private, commercial, real estate and agricultural sectors and has 48 branches. It has a business volume of more than $18.92 billion and assets of more than $9.86 billion. This strong, high-performing organization, with rich and diverse expertise, has 750 employees, making them a major employer in Ontario. It is governed by a board of directors consisting of 17 elected directors and 2 young intern directors. This new credit union ranks 2nd among Ontario caisses populaires and credit unions according to assets and business volume.