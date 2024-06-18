3 impaired driving charges

Three motorists, including one who was driving the wrong way on Highway 401, were charged with impaired driving by Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers over the weekend.

June 16, shortly after 1 a.m. officers pulled over a vehicle travelling the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of 401 in South Glengarry.

Joseph Fongangtatchouop, 29, of Cornwall, faces several charges including impaired driving, dangerous operation of a vehicle and failing to surrender his licence.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Alexandria July 3.

June 16, shortly after 4:30 a.m., SD&G officers responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 417 in North Glengarry Township.

Claude Kazirukanyo, 37, of Chateauguay, who was charged with impaired driving, is also scheduled to appear in Alexandria court July 3.

June 15, shortly before 4 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 138 in South Stormont Township.

Jessyka Rzeznik, 22, of Laval, was charged with speeding and driving with an open container of liquor and with cannabis readily available. The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.

June 14, shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers received information from a concerned citizen in regard a possible impaired driver. The vehicle was located on Bank Street in North Dundas.

Sonya Francis, 53, of North Dundas, who was charged with impaired driving, is to appear July 2 in Morrisburg court.