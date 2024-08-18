A Flotilla of Tractors Rolling Down Clarence Street

It’s one of our favourite days of the year – and this day has happened for the past 20 years! On August 12th, more than 60 tractors passed by Dundas Manor as part of Farmer John Cinnamon’s tractor parade.

“Farmer John and Grandma Linda have been organizing this event for two decades and we can’t thank them enough,” notes Jennifer Hill, Activity Programs and Services Director. “Everyone loves a parade!”

Residents lined the front of the home and peered out windows as the flotilla of tractors went by, including some true antiques on a flatbed truck.

“Thank you as well to the entire Dundas Manor team members who worked so hard to get as many residents as possible outdoors for the event,” adds Administrator Susan Porier “All the smiles and waves were definitely worth it. We already can’t wait until next year!”