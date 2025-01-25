Alfred Lefebvre honoured by Club Richelieu

The members of the Club Richelieu celebrated the historic contribution of Mr. Alfred Lefebvre, one of its founding members, during their meeting on Tuesday, January 14. An honourary trophy, designed in memory of this public-spirited legendary entrepreneur, was unveiled to highlight his role in the creation of the service club in 1948.

According to records, the first meetings were held at the former Hotel Royal on Montreal Road. This marked the beginning of a gathering of French-speaking businessmen, as well as the arrival of Cornwall’s first entirely French-language club. Since that day, thanks to the generosity of its benefactors, Club Richelieu has invested over a million dollars into the community.

During the evening, Gérald Lefebvre, himself a former owner of the Parkway Hotel, took the opportunity to share several amusing anecdotes about his illustrious grandfather.

The trophy was presented to one of the sponsoring teams in recognition of its community spirit during the Coupe Richelieu charity hockey tournament, which took place at the Lumley Arena on Saturday, January 18.

