Assault with a weapon charge

The Cornwall Police Service has charged a 40-year-old Cornwall man with two counts of assault, five counts of domestic assault, four counts of domestic assault with a weapon and three counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

It is alleged:

On Jan. 29, 2019, the man threatened to punch his spouse.

On June 3, 2019, he pushed his spouse, who fell on an object.

On Aug. 31, 2021, the man assaulted his spouse.

On Sept. 5, 2021, he threatened to kill his spouse.

On Sept. 12, 2022, the man threatened to punch his spouse in the face.

On Nov. 22, 2022, he threw objects at his spouse’s face.

On March 5, 2023, the man threw objects at his spouse.

On March 31, 2023, he threw an object at his spouse.

On Aug. 24, 2023, the man assaulted his son.

On Aug. 29, 2023, he pushed his spouse, who landed on an object.

On Nov. 5, 2023, the man kicked his spouse.

On Feb. 25, 2024, he assaulted his son.

On Dec. 7, 2024, the man assaulted his spouse and assaulted her with a weapon.

Dec. 7, the woman reported an assault. An investigation revealed, it is alleged, other abuse, which was documented from Jan. 29, 2019, to Feb. 25, 2024. The name of the accused was not released in order to protect the identity of the victims.

Assault, mischief charges

Johnny Cameron, 24, of Cornwall, was charged Dec. 8, charged with assault causing bodily harm and mischief under $5,000. It is alleged the man assaulted an individual known to him, causing injuries. It is also alleged on this date, the man damaged the individual’s property.

Assault, obstruction charges

A 22-year-old Cornwall man was charged Dec. 6 with assault with a weapon, assault and obstructing a peace officer after he allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend with a weapon and assaulted his brother. It is also alleged the man obstructed police. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victims.

Fraud charge

Nadereh Tehrani-Pour, 48, of Cornwall, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with fraud over $5,000. It is alleged from May 14 to June 5, 2024, the woman activated gift cards without paying for them.

Shoplifting

Jacques Gravel, 60, of Ottawa, was arrested charged Dec. 9 with shoplifting after he allegedly stole merchandise from a Ninth Street East business.

Shoplifting charges

Jason Larose, 47, of Cornwall, was charged Dec. 8 with three counts of shoplifting and three counts of fail to comply with a probation order. It is alleged the man shoplifted Dec. 3, 4 and 8 shoplifted at a Ninth Street East business.

Impaired driving charge

Natalia Deegan-Nicholson, 53, of Cornwall, was charged Dec. 8 with impaired driving after police responded to a single vehicle collision in the area of Brookdale Avenue.