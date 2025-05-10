Boating Season is Back at RRCA’s Gray’s Creek Conservation Area

Boaters from near and far can now easily access the St. Lawrence River through the Raisin Region Conservation Authority’s (RRCA) marina at Gray’s Creek Conservation Area, which re-opened for the season on April 28.

“This is our 46th boating season at Gray’s Creek,” says RRCA Administrative Assistant, Josianne Sabourin. “We’re always happy to welcome our boaters back in the spring. Some of them have been coming back for decades, and our boat launch is used by many community members during the spring, summer, and fall.”

The Conservation Area is located strategically by the mouth of Gray’s Creek, just east of Cornwall, at 18045 County Road 2. Its marina comfortably provides 128 open slips which can be rented during the boating season. Supporting facilities include a large parking area, launching ramp, and service building that sells gas, oil, and other marine sundries. Day and seasonal boaters are welcome.

“The marina is just one of the amenities available at this Conservation Area,” adds Sabourin. “Visitors can also spend time in nature at our park and picnic area, which includes playground structures, tables, and barbecue pits. There is also over three kilometres of nature trails. The area is a popular spot for geocaches, including our own Raisin Region GeoAdventure.”

Sabourin adds that the RRCA recently re-constructed a 600-square-foot picnic shelter that had been destroyed by fire. Last year, the RRCA completed forest management operations along the Conservation Area’s nature trails and planted hundreds of native tree species.

At Cooper Marsh – another Conservation Area near South Lancaster – the RRCA reopened its Visitors Centre for the season. The campground and beach at the Authority’s Charlottenburgh Park near Summerstown are also set to open soon on May 16. RRCA’s Conservation Areas provide full-time and part-time summer employment to over a dozen students each year. Secondary and post-secondary students interested in applying for a summer position with the RRCA next year are encouraged to check the Authority’s social media and website, where summer employment opportunities will be posted in the new year. For more information, visit rrca.on.ca or contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca.