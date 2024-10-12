Calling all inventors

We’ve perfected those very handy and absolutely essential inventions such as white sliced ​​bread, chemical warfare, the atomic bomb, biodegradable cars, clothes that last forever but don’t stay in style for more than a year, clothes that always stay in style , yet don’t last more than a year, exercise machines that seem to last forever, never wear out, never break down, electric pencil sharpeners for primary school children…

Now it’s time for our technical geniuses to turn their attention to some of society’s even more critical needs. Take for example, one of the major problems today’s shoppers and householders are still dealing with. Ships and airliners are equipped with emergency life rafts and life jackets that inflate instantly. If emergency equipment can instantly be deployed at the flick of a button, why do we have to fiddle with, tease, rub and lick those plastic bags to get them to open? By then we might miss the garbage truck, or not get to the cashier by the time we’ve managed to get the XX#!* bags open.

When we finally get home another problem confronts us. I have a kitchen drawer that contains 25,673 containers and lids that are unmatchable and incompatible. This drawer is labeled ‘IRRECONCILEABLE DIFFERENCES’. There is absolutely no standardization of size and fit specifications of plastic storage containers and lids that are currently on the market. Have you ever found any from two production batches of the same company that fit?

Are there any automobiles being manufactured today that can be driven as far as their odometers can read: 999,999.9 kilometers. Ever driven a vehicle that lasted that long?

Another longevity and durability issue is product instruction labels and serial number stickers. None last as long as the indestructible price tags that come with most products.

Based on the current female fashion fad, jeans don’t wear as well as they used to. So many of women’s jeans have numerous large tears and holes in the knees, thighs, buttocks – even near the crotch! I’ve seen wealthy women and near-penniless university female students who are disappointed by this current garment failure. In the depression era, jeans of the hard-working were only slightly tattered, but that was after years of very hard labor.