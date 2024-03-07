Canadians Triumph Over Colts on March 3rd

March 6, 2024 — Changed at 17 h 12 min on March 6, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Canadians Triumph Over Colts on March 3rd
Colts player Bradley Fraser (#27), pictured at the David Murphy Memorial hockey game, scored his 12th goal of the season on Sunday.

Carleton Place, Ontario – In Jr. A action, The Carleton Place Canadians defeated the Cornwall Colts 5-3 at Carleton Place Arena on Sunday, March 3, 2024. The Canadians dominated the first period with goals from Loic Prudhomme, Caton Ryan, and William Bouwer. Despite a comeback attempt from the Colts, with goals from Brayden Bowen, Nathan Garnier, and Bradley Fraser, the Canadians maintained their lead, thanks to additional goals from Kyle Kudrna and an empty netter by Will Soloway.

Carleton Place player Kyle Kudrna was named the game’s first star for his goal and assist, while Bill Gourgon earned the second star with two assists, and Colts defenceman Brennan Boyce was named the third star. Carleton Place Canadians goalie Ian Vandenberg made 21 saves for the win, while Xander Micelio, who filled in after the first, stopped 14 of 15. The victory brings the Canadians’ season record to 25-23-3-0, while the Colts stand at 30-15-1-4.

