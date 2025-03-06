CCVS student elected to chair senate

March 6, 2025 — Changed at 10 h 15 min on March 4, 2025
By Richard Mahoney
Alexander Moussa

Alexander Moussa from Cornwall Collegiate and Vocational School is one of two students elected to the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) Student Senate.

He and Allison Gibson from Rideau District High School will serve as chair and vice-chair of the body.

This year there were five candidates from across the UCDSB running for the role of student trustee.

Moussa is a dedicated and creative student leader with a strong academic record and a passion for making a difference. “My qualities as a leader, innovator, and problem solver, can hopefully boost my sense of thought and direction into directly assisting my peers in the UCDSB,” says Moussa. “Seeing just how involved the student trustees are with the board, I hope that in this position, I can have more of a direct input into courses of action that will affect my peers on a small, and larger scale.”

The term for student trustees runs from Aug.1, 2025 to July 31, 2026. Upon completion of their term, each Student Trustee receives $2,500.

“I am eager to see the fresh ideas, enthusiasm, and commitment our newly elected student trustees will bring to the board,” says UCDSB Vice-Chair Lynda Johnston. “Student trustees play a vital role in ensuring that our decisions at the board table align with the best interests of students. Their voices are essential, and I look forward to working alongside them to create positive change.”

Student Senate represents each secondary school in the UCDSB, including TR Leger School of Adult, Alternative and Continuing Education. Each school has two Student Senate representatives, in addition to a representative from the Indigenous Leadership Program (iLead) and Akwesasne.

Student trustees participate in regular board meetings, offering reports to members.

