Chief Benedict Urges Indigenous-Led Climate Solutions at UN

Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict addressed global leaders this week at the 24th session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII), calling for Indigenous rights to be central in critical mineral development strategies.

Speaking from the territories of the Lenape, Merrick, Canarsie, Rockaway, Matinecock, and Haudenosaunee Peoples, Benedict reaffirmed First Nations’ sovereignty and highlighted the urgency of meaningful consultation.

“I reaffirmed First Nations’ sovereignty over our lands, waters, and natural resources,” said Benedict. “I emphasized the need for First Nations’ consent in any natural resource development, especially critical mineral extraction.”

Benedict urged a transition away from market-driven climate strategies toward approaches guided by Indigenous values and environmental stewardship. “I called for a shift from market-driven climate strategies toward Indigenous-led solutions rooted in our reciprocal relationship with land and water,” he stated.

He also reminded attending nations of their responsibilities under international and national law: “I reminded global leaders that development on Indigenous lands must respect UNDRIP and national legal duties to consult and accommodate.”

The regional chief concluded with a call for long-term collaboration: “Government, industries, and academic institutions must partner with First Nations peoples in good faith. Our future generations depend on the decisions we make today.”

The UNPFII serves as the primary UN platform for Indigenous peoples, providing a space for dialogue on human rights, sustainability, and self-determination.