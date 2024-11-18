Christmas Arts and Craft Show Celebrates 46th Anniversary

The 46th Annual Heritage Valley Christmas Arts & Craft Show lit up the Cornwall Civic Complex on November 9 and 10, offering a weekend of holiday cheer and handcrafted treasures. With over 50 exhibitors, attendees had a chance to browse a wide range of homemade goods, from jewelry and woodcrafts to honey, maple syrup, and crocheted items. Admission was $2, with proceeds directed towards Woodland Villa and Community Living.

Bertha Poitras, President and event organizer, has been leading the show for 16 years and remains dedicated to its success. “I organize the event, position all the crafters, and ensure everything runs smoothly,” she explained. Reflecting on her favorite part of the event, Poitras added, “I love seeing the smiles on our customers’ faces as they walk through the doors, amazed by the displays and the variety of crafts.”

The Heritage Valley Christmas Show offered residents an opportunity to support local artisans and explore a variety of unique holiday gifts, with proceeds going to benefit persons in assisted living.