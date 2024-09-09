Colts end preseason on high note

September 8, 2024 — Changed at 21 h 23 min on September 8, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:

The Cornwall Colts ended their pre-season on a high note, defeating the Brockville Braves 4-3 in overtime September 7 at the Brockville Memorial Centre. Adam Walker led the way for the Colts, scoring a hattrick, including the game-winning goal in overtime.

Despite a slow start, with both teams tied 1-1 after the first period, Walker’s second and third-period goals kept the Colts in contention. Cornwall’s Dante Ersoni also contributed with a third-period goal, assisted by Kaiden Pyke and Wyatt Warner.

The Colts outshot the Braves 36-35, with the final shot in overtime sealing their first win of the pre-season after going 0-3. This victory provides momentum as they head into the regular season after a tough pre-season campaign.

 

The Colts’ first regular season game will be against the Nepean Raiders on September 14 at 6:30 PM at the Benson Centre. Although the game is in Cornwall, it will count as an away game, with Nepean playing as the home team.

