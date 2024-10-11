Colts lose in shootout

October 11, 2024 at 9 h 26 min
By Jason Setnyk

Bradley Fraser leads the CCHL with 17 points in 8 games played this season. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The Cornwall Colts lost to the Ottawa Junior Senators in a shootout October 10 at Ed Lumley Arena, after Ottawa tied the game late in the third period.

Clement Valette opened the scoring for the Junior Senators in the second period. The Colts responded with power-play goals from Lyndon Lamb and Bradley Fraser. However, Tomislav Brennan quickly tied the game for Ottawa, making it 2-2 with just under two minutes left in regulation. After a scoreless overtime, the match was decided in a shootout.

In the shootout, Adam Walker and Justin Ouellette both missed their attempts for the Colts, while Leo St. Michel scored for Ottawa. Camden McCuaig managed to score for Cornwall, but Brennan’s successful attempt sealed the 3-2 victory for the Junior Senators.

With this result, the Colts’ record is now 5-3-1. Their next game is scheduled for October 11 against the Kemptville 73’s at North Grenville Municipal Centre at 7:30 p.m.

