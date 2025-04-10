Community Events

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

RAISIN RIVER CANOE RACE on April 12. St Mary’s Centre is serving famous traditional chili and hotdogs dinner at Char Lan arena where the participants of the race meet at the end. Everyone is welcome!

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB Bid Euchre will be held on Thurs. April 10 and 24 in the main hall starting time 1 pm. Everyone is welcome to join us.

ANAF MOTHER’S DAY SHOW on Sat., May 10 from 7-10 pm featuring Jonny Yumang tribute to Engelbert Humperdinck and other stars of love at ANAF, 14 Marlborough St. Info: 613-938-5020 or 514-806-5159.

ENCORE EDUCATION CENTRE, Cornwall offers daytime sessions for adults 50+. Learning for fun and discovery. No exams or grades. Starting the week of April 14-18; Experiences of a Ukrainian Newcomer in Canada, Royal Proclamation of 1763 Loyalist Settlement and Land Acknowledgements, Search for the Holy Grail: a 2,000 Year Quest. Many more topics coming later in April & May. For information call 613-937-1525 or visit www.encorecornwall.com

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on April 25 at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

FREE POLLINATOR GARDEN WORKSHOP & Seed Bomb Take-Home Kits Giveaway! Fri., April 11, 4-5:30pm MacEwen Room, Benson Centre, 800 Seventh St. W. Register: https://cornwall.formbuilder.ca/Pollinator-Garden-Workshop. Visit our booth at the City of Cornwall’s 5th Annual Eco Day, April 12, 10am – 2pm at the Civic Complex to receive FREE take-home seed bomb kits! Info: sustainability@cornwall.ca

TRINITY CHURCH SPRING MARKET at 105 2nd St. W. on Sat. May 3 from 10am-2pm. Crafts and Household items for sale – bake table. Cafe with sandwiches, tea or coffee. Info: sandy.riv71@gmail.com to reserve your table.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BR 297 Ladies’ Auxiliary Monthly Breakfast for 2025. Held from 9-11:30 am. Dates are: April 13, May 11 (Mother’s Day Breakfast), June 15 (Father’s Day Breakfast), July 13. Thank you for your support. Breakfast includes: eggs, bacon, homefries, baked beans, sausages, coffee, tea & toast. There is also a kids breakfast. Ann Primeau (Pres.) and Mary Payette (PRO).

LOVE TO SHOP LOCAL with the Glengarry Community Creators on Fri. April 11 from 3-9 pm and Sat. April 12 from 10 am-4 pm at The SunShiners Social Club – 26 Main Street S., Alexandria. 20+ vendors. https://www.facebook.com/share/1ERd2bEUHE/

CHICKEN BENEFIT DINNER, a fundraiser for the Arts Hall of Fame, May 4 at 5 pm at the Royal Canadian Legion, Second St. W. Entertainment, art auction, great supper. No tickets at the door. Tickets: cornwallartshalloffame@gmail.com or call Rose at 61- 931-1194.

ST. FRANCIS KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS COUNCIL 11531 Community Roast Beef Dinner on Thurs., April 10th in the St. Francis de Sales Parish Hall (434 Second St. W.) from 4:30-6 PM. Complete dinner. Fully accessible hall with elevator service.

THE GLENGARRY HISTORICAL SOCIETY will feature Allan MacDonald, Archivist, on April 27, 3 pm, who will once again tell the story of S.D. &G. through photographs he has gleaned from ancestral files. Worthy of Note: You will not see the same photograph twice! Alexandria Sports Palace upstairs in the Michael Depratto Hall.

ATTENTION CAMPERS: Camp Kagama is ready for you, boys and girls ages 7 – 13. We also offer a Leadership Camp for 14+. For registration and info. Visit: www.CampKagama.ca

INGLESIDE/ NEWINGTON UNITED CHURCH in Ingleside invites you to their ham & scalloped potato luncheon. There will be a bake table and treasure room. Sat., April 12 from 11:30- 1:30 pm. Everyone welcome.

BINGO AT PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH HALL Wed., April 23. Doors open at 5pm, Early Bird at 6:20pm and Bingo at 7:00pm. Hot dogs and refreshments available for purchase. See you there! More info call 613-931-1424.

CENTENNIAL CHOIR OF CORNWALL’S SPRING CONCERT titled RISE will take place at Aultsville Theatre on Fri., May 2 at 7 pm. Tickets available at Fine Home Hardware, 1300 Vincent Massey Drive, Melody Music, 104 Pitt Street or from any choir member.

FREE TUTOR TRAINING. No teaching experience is required, only a passion to help others. The 2-day workshop will happen April 28 & 29, 2025 from 9:30 to 12:00. To register call Tri-County Literacy at 613-932-7161 or email volunteer@tricountyliteracy.ca

FOCUS ART 2025 SPRING EXHIBITION – Exposition du printemps 2025 at Cornwall Square (2nd floor) on April 10-13. Hours: Thurs./Fri. 10am-6pm; Sat. 9:30am-5:30pm; Sun. 11am-3pm. Vernissage Apr. 5 from 2-4 pm. Over 30 local artists/ plus de 30 artistes locaux.

LOST VILLAGES LIONS CLUB GAL’S SPRING FLING Fri. April 11 South Stormont Township Hall, Long Sault (6:00-9:00). Hosted by Ingleside Long Sault Lost Villages Lions Club in support of Community Living Stormont County. Vendors, Fashion show, prizes, cash bar and refreshments. Advance Tickets only at 280 9th St. West (CLSC) or 613-577-0818.

THE LOST VILLAGES LIONS CLUB is hosting a fundraising spaghetti dinner in aid of Lost Villages Historical Society. It will be held on April 12, 3-7pm at the South Stormont Community Hall. There will be entertainment and a silent auction. Info: Carol Goddard 613-938-2455.

BUNNY BAKE SALE & ART/CRAFT MARKET, Sat. April 12, Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt Street 10 am – 3 pm. Bake tables, cafe, art/craft tables, book table, silent auction. Vendor tables available for rent. Call Karen at 613-932-4969

MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY SUPPORT GROUPS for people in Cornwall & district with a mentally ill adult child, sibling or spouse. Meet others who understand what you’re going through. In-person (Cornwall): monthly 3rd Thursday 6 PM. ZOOM: bi-weekly Tuesday 6 PM. Details: email rollercoaster.families@gmail.com or visit www.listentofamilies.ca

CLASSIC COUNTRY NIGHT – music, dance, live band all at the Lion’s Club in Bonville on April 12th from 5-10 pm. Dinner baked ham, potatoes & veggies – served at 5 pm. Catered by the Lion’s Club. Info: Marland 613-936-3625.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY OFFERS FREE individualized one-on-one tutoring to adults. You can improve reading, writing, math, or digital skills. Supportive tutors help you every step of the way. It is never too late to learn. Info: 613-932-7161.

ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE CLUB invites players and partners to join the Club every Thursday at 12:30 at the La Fraternité Hall at 49, St Paul St. Hope to see you there.

LADIES’ AUXILIARY MEETINGS at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 are first Wed. of the month. Executive at 6:30 pm, General at 7 pm. Dates: May 7, 2025. Elections of executive 6 pm and general at 6:30 pm on June 4, 2025 (final meeting). President: Ann Primeau. PRO: Mary Payette.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm with music from 5-9 pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6:30pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

SENIORS & FRIENDS Knights Of Columbus Wednesday Lunches from 11:30am-1pm, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Take-out available. 613-932-7600.

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

ST. LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meeting Tues. April 15 from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor .

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Let’s Play Euchre April 16, & 30th at 7 pm. Info Roly 613-360-3584 or Gerry 613-931-3076.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Jane 613-861-8100.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

ST. LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Our next euchres are On April 16.

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Tuesday; Band rehearsals Monday; Band practice Thursday. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5:00pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com

MOCCASIN RAILROAD CLUB OF CORNWALL meetings are on the first Wednesday of every month (Sept. to June) at 7pm in room 122 at Center Charles-Emile Claude. This is a non-profit social club for people interested in model railroading as a hobby. Visitors are welcome. Contact cpatrick1@cogeco.ca.

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

WINGS & THINGS at Knights Of Columbus 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornw all, ON or call 613-861-2573

REGULAR FUN DART GAMES at Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women who have moved in the last 4 years to Cornwall and the SD&G Counties. Info: Henriette 613-330-9039.