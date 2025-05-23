Community Gathers to Bear Witness

Community Gathers to Bear Witness
A colouring contest table during the Bear Witness Day event at the Tsi Snaihne Recreation Centre on May 9, 2025. (Photo : (Photo: Mohawk Council of Akwesasne))

Families from across Akwesasne gathered on Friday, May 9 at the Tsi Snaihne Recreation Centre to mark Bear Witness Day with an evening of celebration and awareness-building focused on Jordan’s Principle.

Observed annually on May 10, Bear Witness Day honours Jordan River Anderson, a young boy from Norway House Cree Nation who died at age five after spending his entire life in hospital due to government disputes over which level of government would fund his care. His story led to the creation of Jordan’s Principle, which ensures that First Nations children can access the health and social services they need without delay, regardless of jurisdiction.

The community event featured Build-A-Bear kits, seed starting kits, face painting, and a photo booth. Children were thrilled by appearances from Lena The Lizard Lady and Belly Buttons the Clown, and Magoo Cook led an energetic dance party. Families also enjoyed boba drinks from The Boba Bar and various refreshments.

