Cornwall Folk Musician Jesse Ferguson’s YouTube Channel Surpasses 30,000 Subscribers

July 31, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 46 min on July 30, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Seaway News
Comment count:
Cornwall Folk Musician Jesse Ferguson’s YouTube Channel Surpasses 30,000 Subscribers
Jesse Ferguson

Cornwall folk musician Jesse Ferguson has maintained a music channel on YouTube for over a decade now, under the nickname The Bard of Cornwall. His channel features traditional music from Ireland, Scotland, Canada and the US, and also some original songs. His channel has now reached the impressive milestone of over 30,000 subscribers from around the world. The channel also currently has over 7.7 million views.

“It really keeps me motivated to continue producing the videos when I see them enjoyed by fans from around the world,” says Ferguson, who makes his living as a high-school principal in Cornwall. While Ferguson has performed hundreds of live performances in Eastern Ontario and in New Brunswick and Cape Breton, since the covid pandemic he has shifted his attention exclusively to studio recording and to posting music to YouTube.

“My family obligations make it harder to perform live these days,” says Ferguson, “so I’ve focused on recording in the studio and for my growing YouTube audience, which allows greater flexibility about when I work on music.” Ferguson plans, however, to get back into live performances once his son is a little older and not so busy with athletics.

Ferguson also has produced 9 studio albums to date, with another ready to release in the next year. “I’ve spent more time on each song for YouTube in the last several years, since I get both a video and a studio-quality song out of each recording session.” His albums are available to stream on Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music, among other platforms. To watch his YouTube videos, visit: https://www.youtube.com/@BardofCornwall/videos

His personal website is: www.jessefergusonmusic.com

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

We Love Our Creative Community!
Non classé

We Love Our Creative Community!

Sheila Woodford, Kimberley Kargus and Tracy Easter are making magic – one creation at a time. Recently, they all hosted events to support the new Dundas Manor and we are…