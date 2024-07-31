Cornwall Folk Musician Jesse Ferguson’s YouTube Channel Surpasses 30,000 Subscribers

Cornwall folk musician Jesse Ferguson has maintained a music channel on YouTube for over a decade now, under the nickname The Bard of Cornwall. His channel features traditional music from Ireland, Scotland, Canada and the US, and also some original songs. His channel has now reached the impressive milestone of over 30,000 subscribers from around the world. The channel also currently has over 7.7 million views.

“It really keeps me motivated to continue producing the videos when I see them enjoyed by fans from around the world,” says Ferguson, who makes his living as a high-school principal in Cornwall. While Ferguson has performed hundreds of live performances in Eastern Ontario and in New Brunswick and Cape Breton, since the covid pandemic he has shifted his attention exclusively to studio recording and to posting music to YouTube.

“My family obligations make it harder to perform live these days,” says Ferguson, “so I’ve focused on recording in the studio and for my growing YouTube audience, which allows greater flexibility about when I work on music.” Ferguson plans, however, to get back into live performances once his son is a little older and not so busy with athletics.

Ferguson also has produced 9 studio albums to date, with another ready to release in the next year. “I’ve spent more time on each song for YouTube in the last several years, since I get both a video and a studio-quality song out of each recording session.” His albums are available to stream on Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple Music, among other platforms. To watch his YouTube videos, visit: https://www.youtube.com/@BardofCornwall/videos

His personal website is: www.jessefergusonmusic.com