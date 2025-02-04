Council Approves Next Phases of Belfort Estates Subdivision

Council has approved the next phases of the Belfort Estates Subdivision, greenlighting the draft plan and rezoning requests that will facilitate continued development in the area. The decision follows recommendations from the Planning Advisory and Hearing Committee (PAC) meeting on December 17, 2024.

The approved plan, prepared by K. Adams Surveying LTD., covers approximately 24.6 hectares and includes a mix of residential options, commercial spaces, and parkland. Phases 3-7 of the subdivision will see land rezoned from employment and commercial use to various residential designations, supporting the city’s strategic goal of increasing housing availability.

Councillor Fred Ngoundjo expressed optimism about the development’s potential impact. “I’m very happy to see that this land is going to be revitalized. I’m convinced it’s going to happen, and it will provide a new perspective of our community, even for visitors from the United States.”

Councillor Sarah Good highlighted the benefits of increased density in the plan. “I think that’s good, and it seems like that’s the direction things are moving. Increased density is a better case for public transit, and I’m happy to see that.”

Addressing concerns about environmental remediation, Councillor Syd Gardiner confirmed that the land has been properly cleaned. “During the PAC meeting, there were discussions about the remediation of the property. It is clean; it has been taken care of.”

The approved development is expected to enhance connectivity in the city through planned road extensions, including Walton Street and Nick Kaneb Drive.

With the approval of the draft plan, developers can now move forward with the necessary preparations to bring the next phases of the Belfort Estates Subdivision to life.