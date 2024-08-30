Crispy smashed potatoes with avocado garlic aioli

My family and I love potatoes. We are fans of potato wedges, roasted potatoes, French fries, mashed and yes chips. However, these crispy smashed potatoes might just be my favorite potatoes yet. I definitely should make them more often. They have glorious crispy skins, comforting creamy middles, and served with a savory avocado aioli. You decide for drizzle or dipping. A delicious snack, side or main. Try swapping out your corn chips for these in your next nacho night!

For the potatoes:

• 2 to 2 ½ pounds Yukon gold (or any potato you prefer, red is nice too)

• 2 to 3 tbsp. coconut oil (or extra-virgin olive oil)

• Sea salt and freshly ground pepper, for seasoning

• Garlic powder or granules, for sprinkling on top

• 1/3 to ½ cup fresh dill, minced

For the Avocado Garlic Aioli:

• 1 large avocado, halved and pitted

• 1 large or 2 small cloves of garlic

• 1/2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice, or more to taste

• 1/4 soy-free veganaise (optional) fat of coconut milk whipped provides the same

• Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Preheat oven to 450F. Rinse and scrub potatoes prior to boiling.

Add potatoes into a large pot and cover with water (do not peel the potatoes). Turn the heat to high. When the water starts to boil, reduce heat slightly, and simmer the potatoes uncovered for about 20 minutes, or until fork tender.

Drain the potatoes and allow cooling for about 5 minutes or so. Place the potatoes on a large, lightly greased baking sheet. (Skip the parchment paper for this recipe, as an oiled baking sheet will produce crispier potatoes.) With the base of a mug or measuring cup, “smash” (press down on), and each potato until each is flattened. Some potatoes might break apart a little, but this is totally fine!

Drizzle each potato with about 1 tsp. oil and sprinkle on a generous amount of salt, pepper and garlic powder. Roast the potatoes in the oven for 25 to 30 minutes until crispy, golden brown.

Meanwhile, prepare the avocado garlic aioli; add garlic and remaining ingredients into the blender. Process until smooth. Scraping down the sides as needed. Remove potatoes from the oven, sprinkle each with fresh dill, and serve immediately with avocado aioli (piped or dolloped on)… Voila!