Deputy Chief retires

Cornwall Deputy Police Chief Vincent Foy is retiring as of March 1.

The Cornwall native, who has been Deputy Chief since January of 2022, joined the Cornwall Police Service with an extensive background in policing, possessing over 26 years of experience with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Throughout his tenure with the city force, Foy was responsible for overseeing the development, implementation and monitoring of the annual operational plan in support of the police service’s strategic plan. He was also responsible for oversight of professional standards, matters of discipline, human resources and other business continuity functions of the police service.

Foy led workload analysis studies within several areas of the organization. Such studies have led to recommendations for changes in service delivery. Foy fostered positive working relationships with federal and provincial law enforcement partners, which was an important strategic objective for the CPS.

Foy actively participated in various community events and activities that impacted the collective well-being of Cornwall and area. His community engagement helped to create a stronger, more connected community with the CPS, says the police service.

“On behalf of the Cornwall Police Service Board I want to take this opportunity to wish Mr. Foy every success in his retirement,” says board chair Amanda Brisson.