Everyone is getting involved in The Grand Parade for the new Dundas Manor – and every little bit helps!

Dale and Lois Keyes have been supporters of Winchester District Memorial Hospital and Dundas Manor for many years. They believe in giving back to their community and they love to get involved.

So it’s no surprise that Dale and Lois are once again participating in The Grand Parade taking place on September 21st. Proceeds will support the new Dundas Manor.

“This is a fun family event and it’s great to get a little exercise too,” laughs Dale. “We all want to see the new Dundas Manor in our community and it will be fun to check out the construction progress at the event.”

Last year, Dale says he was blown away when the kids who live across the road from him donated to his Grand Parade team: “We see them all the time and when they heard I was walking, I think they raided their piggy banks and gave me the spare change. It’s so great to see young kids recognizing the importance of giving back and supporting community causes. Thank you to Kylie, Carson, Keegan and Cale!”

The Grand Parade includes a 2.5 or 5 kilometre walk around Winchester. Participants will enjoy complimentary face painting, BBQ lunch, coffee, snacks, music and more. Fancy coffees will be on sale and we will have raffle tickets available for some incredible prizes like a new Jeep and a gazebo and outdoor kitchen. Plus, accessible porta-potties will be onsite this year.

“This event is an important fundraiser toward the community’s $18 million portion of the project. We are almost there with just over $4 million more to go!” explains Cindy Ault Peters, Campaign Assistant. “We hope everyone will come out and join us for a walk around Winchester. And if you can’t join us on September 21st, no problem. You can do your walk another day and still be part of the fun and this essential community project.”

Team captains can sign up online and create teams of friends and family to raise funds and walk together. Every walker who raises $150 (adult) or $75 (youth) or more qualifies for a Grand Parade t-shirt. And, if you would like to walk but don’t want to start a team, please join the WDMH Foundation one!

“No experience is required for the walk – just a big heart and a desire to help. If you’ve been thinking about supporting your community and the new home, now is the time!”, sums up Cindy Ault Peters.

For all the details, to sign up, or to donate, please visithttps://thegrandparade.org/location/winchester.

For more information about the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign, please visitwww.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.