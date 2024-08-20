Final Ride for ExperienCity at Fancy Women’s Bike Event

ExperienCity, a grassroots nonprofit known for its community-enriching events, held its final event, the Fancy Women’s Bike Ride,on August 10th. This closure marked the end of a vibrant chapter that began in early 2020, with the organization fostering community spirit through public placemaking.

Kelly Bergeron, the event coordinator, shared the ride’s inspiration: “The Fancy Women Bike Ride was created in Europe and has beenrunning for about 6 or 7 years. It promotes women in cycling and creates safe spaces for active living.”

Bergeron encouraged participants to embrace creativity: “I highly recommend that people decorate their bikes, wear costumes, andhave fun. It’s really fun seeing older women getting involved in this way.”

The ride followed a scenic route from Lamoureux Park to Archie’s for ice cream. Bergeron also emphasized the need for improved city infrastructure: “We need more intentional design for safe cycling, including road crossings, separated bike lanes, and better lighting.”