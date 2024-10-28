Five displaced by fire

Five people have been displaced by an October 27 fire at First St. E. and Prince Arthur St.

There were no reported injuries but the building that housed four apartments and A&F Billiards sustained heavy smoke damage, displacing all tenants.

Cornwall Fire Services and Cornwall Police Service have assigned investigators to this incident to determine the cause. Preliminary findings indicate several missing smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in the building, the investigation is ongoing.

The fire was reported at approximately 8:35 a.m.

The initial response included 13 firefighters and four vehicles. Additional off-duty firefighters were called in to provide city coverage while the fire was being extinguished. The first firefighters arrived on the scene within three minutes, declared a working fire, and reported heavy smoke coming from the building. The remaining on-duty firefighters arrived within five minutes. This prompt response helped bring the fire under control and limited the damage to a small area of the building, says the fire department.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced residents until they can return. Cornwall SD&G Paramedics were on scene as a precaution.

Cornwall Fire Services reminds residents of the critical importance of having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. In rental properties, landlords are responsible for installing alarms, while tenants must notify landlords of any issues with the alarms. Firefighters will be in the community on Saturday November 2 to raise awareness about the importance of working smoke alarms as part of the After the Fire program.