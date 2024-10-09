Fleury is gone

October 9, 2024 — Changed at 12 h 15 min on October 9, 2024
By Richard Mahoney
Fleury is gone
CAO Mathieu Fleury has left a year after he started the job. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

The City of Cornwall has announced it has “parted ways” with Chief Administrative Officer Mathieu Fleury, a year after he assumed the job.
“Council would like to express our sincere gratitude to Mr. Fleury for all his work over the past year and his dedication to the City of Cornwall and wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” reads a press release.
Tracey Bailey, General Manager of Financial Services and Treasurer, will act as interim CAO while Council undertakes a hiring process.

The city says it will not be providing any further comment at this time.

 

