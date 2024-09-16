Great event, great cause

September 16, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 46 min on September 16, 2024
By Richard Mahoney
A great event for a great cause was hosted by Springfield Farm near Apple Hill Saturday and Sunday, when owners Eleanor McGrath and Finbarr McCarthy hosted the 4th annual Field and Feast Festival, which raised funds for Beyond 21. Eleanor McGrath and Beyond 21 executive director Amy Malyon thank the large crowd who enjoyed music by the Bookendz (pictured), The River Mohawk Band and Jerry Leger & The Situation. The culinary feast created by Chef Margaret McCormick and her team highlighted local ingredients produced by local farmers.

