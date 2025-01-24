Green Party candidate in GPR

Thaila Riden, a “hands-on environmental activist” from East Hawkesbury, will represent the Green Party in Glengarry–Prescott–Russell in the upcoming provincial election.

“Known in his local community for converting part of his land into a community garden and for helping beloved local business Beau’s Brewery achieve B-Corp certification, Riden is a hands-on environmental activist and was the Ontario Greens’ candidate in the 2022 election,” the party says.

He also serves on the board of the Vankleek Hill Nature Society, and as president of the non-profit ECO East where he is involved in grassroots projects, like the development of a regional climate action plan.

“We need to work together to protect our region’s natural resources, habitats, and farmlands,” said Riden. “The Ford government continues to underserve rural communities like ours, instead focusing on gimmicks like cheques and ripping up bike lanes. I want to deliver common sense solutions that address the concerns of my communities, and bring real benefits, while standing up for the people and places that we love.”

“Thaila is a determined environmental advocate and active member of his community,” said Ontario Greens’ leader, Mike Schreiner.

“He understands the issues and concerns top of mind for people in the region and I know he’ll be a strong voice for Glengarry–Prescott–Russell at Queen’s Park.”