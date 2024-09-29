Grilling for Dundas Manor!

When Rodney Schnarr got the call telling him he had won the Gazebo and Outdoor Kitchen in support of the new Dundas Manor, he couldn’t believe it. As a self-proclaimed foodie and serious home chef, he was actually outside barbecuing two roasted chickens when he got the call.

“This is so amazing!” he said. “My wife Cynthia and I are members of the Kemptville Farmers Market and we love to cook. This is going to be so great!”

“This will be a great addition to our yard,” added Cynthia. “As a family who loves to cook and be outside this is perfect!” The Schnarrs live in Oxford Mills and the winning ticket was #1252.

This prize, donated by Byer’s Carpentry, is valued at $10,000. It includes a beautiful pine gazebo with a coloured tin roof, cabinets, a live edge countertop and moveable louvers in the windows. Even better – the gazebo is filled with a wood pellet grill, bar fridge, griddle cooking station and professional griddle kit.

Rodney says they were happy to support the Dundas Manor campaign: “Our children were born at Winchester Hospital and my wife works in long-term care in Ottawa. We know how important this new long-term care home is for the community.”

“Congratulations to the Schnarrs. It sounds like they have a lot of wonderful BBQs in their future!” summed up Campaign Assistant Cindy Ault Peters. “Many thanks to everyone who purchased tickets for the raffle, to the businesses who sold tickets on our behalf, to the businesses who gave discounts on the materials, to Mr. Carruthers for the delivery, and to Byers Carpentry for this gorgeous, amazing donation. You have all helped in supporting our fundraising for the new Dundas Manor!”

For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visitwww.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169. To chat about fundraising events for Dundas Manor, please contact Cindy Ault Peters at 343-572-6345 orcpeters@wdmh.on.ca. To chat about fundraising events for Winchester District Memorial Hospital, please contact Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca.