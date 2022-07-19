Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is joining law enforcement agencies across Ontario to execute a provincially-funded Guns and Gangs Enforcement Strategy.

A Guns and Gangs Joint-Forces Operation (JFO) led by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is expected to enhance both intelligence sharing and the enforcement of associated criminal activity. The JFO will also provide additional enforcement tools through a $75.1 million investment announced last fall by the Ontario government.

The JFO enables law enforcement partners to have greater collaboration in order to enhance public safety and effectively disrupt gang networks and their associated criminal activities. The Cornwall Police Service is proud to join over twenty other police services from all across Ontario on this initiative.

“The residents of Cornwall have witnessed first-hand the dangerous impacts of organized crime, including the prevalence of illegal drugs and guns entering our community,” said Cornwall Police Service Deputy Chief, Vincent Foy. “Through this Joint-Forces Operation, we will be joining our law enforcement partners through a coordinated response that will serve to dismantle these criminal organizations and create safer communities.”

The Cornwall Police Service is dedicated to protecting the safety and security of the communities we serve. Our commitment to the Guns and Gangs JFO will allow us to work in a multi-jurisdictional environment to collaborate to better understand the guns and gangs landscape in the Province of Ontario.

If you have any information or concerns regarding illegal firearms or gang activity in the City of Cornwall, please contact the Cornwall Police Service Tip Line at (613) 933-5000 ext. 2404 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a tip online.