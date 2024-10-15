Inaugural Autumn Plant Sale Blooms

The Cornwall & District Horticultural Society hosted its inaugural Autumn Plant Sale on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at St. Thérèse Church. With a variety of perennials, bulbs, baked goods, garden tools, and books, the sale provided local gardeners a chance to make last-minute additions before the cold weather sets in.

“This is the first time we’ve ever done the fall plant sale,” said Raven Williamson, a director of the society. “Considering it’s our first time, it went pretty well.” The sale featured a unique assortment of plants suited for autumn, which are often different from those available in spring.

In addition to plants, attendees enjoyed free hot beverages with any purchase. Williamson expressed her enthusiasm for the event. “My favorite part about the plant sale is meeting people in the community who share the same interest in gardening. I love learning from their experiences and hearing what they have to say about gardening,” she said.

The proceeds from the sale will support community projects organized by the Cornwall & District Horticultural Society. Williamson encouraged residents to consider the benefits of local gardening initiatives. “It’s not too late to prepare your garden for spring. Supporting our society helps fund projects that beautify our community,” she concluded.