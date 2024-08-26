Lang new warden

“I’m very appreciative of this opportunity. I will work hard to represent council and our residents to the best of my ability,” said Lang. “Our work at the upper-tier is integral to the successes we have outlined in the SDG Counties strategic plan. It’s my goal to ensure that our work remains focused, positive and fiscally-responsible.”

MacDonald will work closely with Lang for the balance of the year to ensure the transition is both smooth and efficient.

Earlier this year, council opted to advance the warden’s election from November to August.

“By electing the incoming warden now, we can work together to ensure important files like infrastructure improvements, health care, education and housing are advanced for the betterment of our community and residents,” said MacDonald.

SDG Counties Council will hold its 2025 inaugural meeting on Dec. 13 at 11:30 a.m.

First elected as a councillor in 2018, and elected deputy mayor in 2022, Lang is a first-time member of SDG Counties Council.