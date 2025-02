The Upper Canada District School Board says it has recovered from a cyber attack last month.

Services had been limited since the intrusion. “We are happy to announce that the main services impacting students and families have been fully restored,” says the UCDSB.

Late last month, the board related that personal information had been stolen by the hackers.

The UCDSB has reported the incident to the Brockville Police Service and the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario .