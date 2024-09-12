Man charged with using car as weapon

September 12, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 59 min on September 12, 2024
By Richard Mahoney
Man charged with using car as weapon
Cornwall Police Service (Photo : Cornwall Police Service)

Woods-Thony Bazile, 26, of Cornwall, was arrested by the Cornwall Police Service Sept. 11 for dangerous operation of a vehicle and assault with a weapon. When police responded to a motor vehicle collision in the area of Second Street East, it was alleged  the man had hit another individual’s vehicle with his car.

Conspiracy charges

Jamie-Lee Corrigan, 38, of Cornwall, was arrested Sept. 11, and charged with two counts of failing to comply with a release order and one count of conspiracy to commit a break and enter.

Melanie Deschamps, 30, of Cornwall, was also arrested Sept. 11 and also charged with failing to comply with a release order and conspiracy to commit a break-in.

Assault

A 30-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Sept. 11, 2024, and charged with domestic assault after allegedly punching his girlfriend.

Theft from mail

Clarissa Square, 31, of Cornwall, was charged after allegedly stealing mail from an individual.

Forged lease

Melissa Wilson, 24, of Cornwall, was arrested Sept. 11 and charged with uttering forged documents. It is alleged Sept. 5, the woman forged a rental agreement document.

