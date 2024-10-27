Martintown Veteran Recognized by Ottawa Senators

October 27, 2024 — Changed at 14 h 18 min on October 26, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Martintown Veteran Recognized by Ottawa Senators
Gerry Duguid, a 79-year-old veteran from Martintown, is celebrated as the Veteran of Honour at the Ottawa Senators' home opener, alongside fans and Spartacat, the Senators’ mascot. (Photo : submitted photo)

Martintown’s Gerry Duguid, a 79-year-old veteran and former combat army diver, was recognized as the Veteran of Honour at the Ottawa Senators’ Opening Home Game. Branch 297 proudly announced Duguid’s nomination for the honour, thanking Heroes Ridge and Lepine Apartments for theirsponsorship and support in recognizing veterans.

Duguid, who joined the Canadian Army at 15, reflected on the experience at the Senators’ game with gratitude. “I really felt humbled,” Duguid shared. “The Ottawa Senators treated me exceptionally well, from VIP parking to the suite. I was just overwhelmed by their hospitality.”

He fondly recalled his military service, which began with the Royal Canadian Engineers in 1962. “The camaraderie and experiences I had were unforgettable. I’m proud to have served in the Canadian Army, and to this day, my thoughts are with the comrades I lost along the way,” he added.

Though hockey wasn’t Duguid’s strongest suit, he joked with a Senators representative: “I told him I scored three goals…in warm-ups! I don’t think he expected that,” Duguid said with a chuckle.

Duguid, who has lived in Martintown for nine years, emphasized that the recognition was not just for him but for all those who served. “Even though this is about me, my thoughts are with those who aren’t here.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Inaugural Autumn Plant Sale Blooms
Local News

Inaugural Autumn Plant Sale Blooms

The Cornwall & District Horticultural Society hosted its inaugural Autumn Plant Sale on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at St. Thérèse Church. With a variety of perennials,…