Martintown Veteran Recognized by Ottawa Senators

Martintown’s Gerry Duguid, a 79-year-old veteran and former combat army diver, was recognized as the Veteran of Honour at the Ottawa Senators’ Opening Home Game. Branch 297 proudly announced Duguid’s nomination for the honour, thanking Heroes Ridge and Lepine Apartments for theirsponsorship and support in recognizing veterans.

Duguid, who joined the Canadian Army at 15, reflected on the experience at the Senators’ game with gratitude. “I really felt humbled,” Duguid shared. “The Ottawa Senators treated me exceptionally well, from VIP parking to the suite. I was just overwhelmed by their hospitality.”

He fondly recalled his military service, which began with the Royal Canadian Engineers in 1962. “The camaraderie and experiences I had were unforgettable. I’m proud to have served in the Canadian Army, and to this day, my thoughts are with the comrades I lost along the way,” he added.

Though hockey wasn’t Duguid’s strongest suit, he joked with a Senators representative: “I told him I scored three goals…in warm-ups! I don’t think he expected that,” Duguid said with a chuckle.

Duguid, who has lived in Martintown for nine years, emphasized that the recognition was not just for him but for all those who served. “Even though this is about me, my thoughts are with those who aren’t here.”