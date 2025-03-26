Maxville Manor closing in on fundraising goal

A wine and cheese reception was held at the Sandfield Centre in Alexandria March 19 to honour those who have supported the Redevelopment Project at the Maxville Manor.

The event was presented by Co-Chairs for the Manor’s fundraising campaign Jamie MacDonald and Jim MacEwen, along with emcee Chantal Lajoie from the Maxville Manor Foundation. The evening social, sponsored by Desjardins, provided an opportunity for the fundraising committee to thank the MacEwen family who donated $1 million to launch the drive.

Allan MacEwen spoke of the important role the Manor has played in the family’s lives, having been home for their mother, Vera, for eight years.

This event also provided opportunity for the fundraising committee to reach to Alexandria businesses and residents.

With the four-year $68 million construction project planned to begin in April, the committee is $1.6 million away from reaching its $11 million objective. The Ontario government is covering the balance.

The long-term care facility is one of only three, not-for-profit long-term care homes in Eastern Ontario and currently has 122 residents.

The Manor has a waiting list of 100 people. Redevelopment will increase the number of beds to 160. With the need to upgrade both mechanical and electrical systems to conform with provincial standards, the Manor’s redevelopment project’s time is now.

If the remaining funds are not raised, the project will be delayed and could be impacted by inflated rates.

The new Manor will help to relieve stress on hospitals caring for seniors who don’t have a suitable place to stay. It will relieve the pressures on family members trying to care for seniors who might have special needs requiring professional care. As well, the expanded number of spaces will allow members of the community to stay close to home as they enter long-term care. The redeveloped Manor will play a key role in growing Glengarry, by attracting highly skilled professionals and their families who will help to fill schools and support businesses.

Jamie MacDonald said, “We need to work together across SD&G to ensure seniors have what they need, when they need it.”

The Manor also provides independent living accommodation through Glen Garden Village. The single storey one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments situated next to the Manor allow residents the ability to take advantage of amenities, adult day programs and Meals on Wheels, while living in their own homes. In total, the Manor provides care for over 500 seniors each year.