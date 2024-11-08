Million illicit cigarettes seized

Police seized over 1 million unstamped cigarettes October 17, after, while conducting surveillance as part of an initiative led by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) in partnership with the Cornwall Regional Task Force (CRTF), members of the RCMP Cornwall Detachment observed a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in contraband smuggling.

Officers saw the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado truck arrive at a residence and reverse up to the garage. Police found 22 boxes of unstamped cigarettes in the truck. A warrant was obtained to search the garage and a second vehicle (2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van) that was on site, both of which contained cases of contraband tobacco as well.

The seizure amounted to 123 cases of unstamped tobacco cigarettes totalling 1,230,000 cigarettes.

The driver of the Silverado truck, Trevin Sunday (37) was charged with possession of unstamped tobacco and driving a motor vehicle while prohibited.

The home owner, Shawn Pare (44) was charged with possession of unstamped tobacco.

They are both scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall December 17.

“Contraband tobacco remains a significant revenue stream for organized crime and individuals looking to profit from this illegal underground industry, undermining public health and depriving our communities of vital tax revenue that supports essential services. The RCMP is committed to safeguarding the well-being of the communities we serve, and we will continue to disrupt these illegal activities to protect both the public and the economy,” says Inspector Etienne Thauvette, Officer in Charge RCMP Cornwall Detachment.

If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.