New North Glengarry director of community services

Stephanie MacRae, Deputy Administrator at the Glen Stor Dun Lodge in Cornwall, will succeed Anne Leduc as North Glengarry’s Director of Community Services, starting November 18, “after an extensive recruitment process.”

As Director of Community Services, MacRae is responsible for the planning, directing, and managing of the activities and operations in both the economic development and recreation departments.

“On behalf of Council, please join me in congratulating Stephanie on her new role as the Director of Community Services for the Township of North Glengarry,” said Mayor Jamie MacDonald. “Her wealth of management experience and knowledge of municipal government will allow her take the economic development and recreation departments to the next level. I am confident that she will be a great fit to our team.”

In her most recent role at the Glen Stor Dun Lodge, MacRae was responsible for the management of the overall operations at the Lodge, overseeing Recreation/Programming, Capital Projects, Purchasing, Support Services, Scheduling, and Social Work. She also worked for the Cornwall Police Service for over nine years where she was responsible for overseeing the Corporate Strategy Team as the Director of Corporate Strategy and Communications.

“I am excited to take on this new role and the challenges it will bring,” said MacRae. “I look forward to working together with staff and Council to deliver outstanding services in recreation and economic development while working closely with our various community groups, organizations and businesses.”

She holds a Bachelor of Arts – Communications with a Minor in Political Science from the University of Ottawa.