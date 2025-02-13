New police contract

The Cornwall Police Association (CPA) and the Cornwall Police Services Board (CPSB) have ratified a new four-year collective agreement.

Bargaining committee members Amanda Brisson and Patrick Dussault issued the following statement on behalf of the CPSB: “Throughout the bargaining process, the committees remained respectful and worked well together. We were able to accomplish our respective goals and developed an agreement consistent with comparable-sized police services across Ontario. Policing has become a very competitive market and we needed to stabilize the retention and recruitment of officers while being accountable to our local taxpayers.”

In summary, the CPA membership will receive a salary increase as follows over the next four years: 2025 – 6%; Jan. 1, 2026 – 2%; July 1, 2026 -1.75%; Jan, 1, 2027 – 2%; July 1, 2027 – 1.5%; Jan.1, 2028 – 2%; July 1, 2028 -1.5%.

CPA Bargaining committee chair, Matt Dupuis issued the following statement on behalf of the CPA:

“Today marks an important milestone for the Cornwall Police Association as we celebrate the ratification of a contract that will benefit all of our members. This agreement not only acknowledges the dedication and hard work of our civilian staff and officers, but it also ensures that we continue to provide the best possible service to our community. Together, we will ensure that our commitment to public safety and fairness resonates within our community, fostering trust and collaboration between the police and the citizens we serve. We are proud of the progress we’ve made, and we remain committed to securing the well-being and fairness our members deserve.”