Paramedics Collect 563 Pounds of food for Agapè

On Saturday, November 23, Cornwall SDG Paramedics held asuccessful food drive at FreshCo, collecting 563 pounds of non-perishable items and monetary donations for the Agapè Centre. With an ambulance parked outside the grocery store, community members were invited to donate pre-made food bags or essential items such as baby food, peanut butter, and proteins.

Barbara Leggett, Commander with SDG Paramedics, explained the inspiration behind the annual initiative. “As paramedics, we see ourcommunity in need on multiple different levels. One of the most critical is food insecurity, which has worsened significantly since COVID. We try to help the community in any way we can, both on and off duty,” she explained.

Leggett praised the generosity of FreshCo customers, saying, “People have been very generous, as they are year after year. Many who couldn’tdonate still stopped by to say hello and thank us, showing their appreciation for what we’re doing.”

FreshCo co-owner Jordan O’Brien highlighted the importance of supporting the Agapè Centre. “The Agapè Centre is struggling with critical needs, especially baby food. We’ve prepared $15 donation bags to address these needs, and the response has been fantastic. It’s great to see the community come together to support such an essential resource,” she said.

The Agapè Centre, Cornwall’s largest food bank and communitykitchen, serves over 3,000 individuals monthly. Initiatives like this fooddrive ensure the center can continue to provide services to those in need.