POLICE SEEKING PUBLIC ASSISTANCE TO LOCATE MAN WANTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service is asking for public assistance to locate 32-year-old, Kerby Franklin of Cornwall.

It is alleged on April 20th, 2023, the man forced his way into the residence of someone known to him and assaulted a male victim with a weapon. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries at the time of the offence and was subsequently transported to the hospital.

Police have received a warrant for the arrest of Kerby Franklin for the following offences:

Attempt to commit murder

Aggravated assault

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Break and enter

Assault x 2

Police believe this incident to be isolated in nature and that there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts are asked to contact police by calling (613) 933-5000 ext. 2418 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS/ seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca to leave anonymous information.