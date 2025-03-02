Reserve now for camping season

Ready, set, camp! Online reservations open March 1 for the 2025 camping season at Charlottenburgh Park.

Daily, weekend, and monthly campsites can be reserved online at rrca.on.ca/camping. For online booking support, Raisin Region Conservation Authority administrative assistant Josianne Sabourin can be reached at Josianne.Sabourin@rrca.on.ca or 613-938-3611, ext. 221.

Managed by the RRCA, Charlottenburgh Park is located on the St. Lawrence River near Summerstown, just a few kilometres east of Cornwall.

The park offers a beach, boat launch, campground, nature trails, and more. Surrounded by trees and wildlife, serviced and un-serviced lots offer campers an opportunity to relax and connect with nature. Returning campers will notice enhancements completed by the RRCA such as a new boardwalk connecting two nature trails and a beaver baffle demonstration site.

“We look forward to welcoming campers and day-use visitors when the Park opens during the Victoria Day long weekend in May,” says Sabourin. “We encourage campers to secure their sites by booking them early, as we are expecting another busy camping season.”

Voted Cornwall and area’s favourite campground for five consecutive years, Charlottenburgh Park features a diverse environment with many types of ecosystems, including white pine and spruce plantations, a mixed hardwood forest, and a provincially significant wetland. The Park’s nature trail system is open year-round at no cost.

The Park welcomed nearly 26,000 visitors last year. For more information, go to rrca.on.ca or contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca