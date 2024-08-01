Riverdale Faces Squall’s Wrath

August 1, 2024 — Changed at 18 h 26 min on July 26, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
JASON SETNYK
Comment count:
Riverdale Faces Squall’s Wrath
A young girl gazes at a fallen tree blocking a street in Riverdale. (Photo : Caitlin Gadbois photo)

On July 24, Riverdale, a picturesque neighborhood in Cornwall’s west end, faced significant damage after a severe storm swept through the area. Trees were uprooted, and fallen branches blocked some streets. Lawn furniture was scattered and overturned, and many residents in the area experienced power outages for several hours as tree branches leaned on power lines. Streets and yards were cluttered with fallen debris, damaging some structures, such as sheds.

City crews promptly began clearing the debris, working diligently to restore normalcy. Cornwall Electric reported initial power outages but restored power by the evening. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The City reminded residents to stay clear of downed power lines and remaining debris. The storm, accompanied by a Squall Warning, brought wind gusts up to 35 knots and frequent lightning, hail, and heavy rain. City staff and contractors were commended for their rapid response, ensuring residents’ safety.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Cornwall Folk Musician Jesse Ferguson’s YouTube Channel Surpasses 30,000 Subscribers
Non classé

Cornwall Folk Musician Jesse Ferguson’s YouTube Channel Surpasses 30,000 Subscribers

Cornwall folk musician Jesse Ferguson has maintained a music channel on YouTube for over a decade now,…