Robbery, confinement, weapons charges

A 34-year-old Cornwall man has been charged with several offences by the Cornwall Police Service after the accused allegedly robbed his victim at gunpoint.

Daniel Lalonde faces charges that include robbery using a firearm, forcible confinement, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

It is alleged that October 14, the man, who was bound by a peace bond and was not allowed to possess any weapons, went to the residence of an individual known to him and robbed the individual while in disguise. It is also alleged the pointed a firearm at the individual, while confining the man to his residence.

October 30, the man was located by a member of the CPS who was on general patrol. An investigation revealed he was in possession of an edged weapon.

Theft, assault charges

A 27-year-old Cornwall man was charge Oct. 30 with domestic assault, mischief, theft and failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged Oct. 25 the man assaulted his girlfriend, damaged her property and stole from the woman. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim in the matter.