ROPE squad, SDG OPP arrest elusive suspect

The Ontario Provincial Police Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad and Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP have located a wanted individual who had previously eluded several attempts to arrest him.

Officers had been looking for the accused for in relation to numerous incidents going back to December. Officers had executed warrants at multiple locations prior to locating the individual and arresting him January 24 in Chesterville.

William Nash, 40, of Chesterville, is charged with: