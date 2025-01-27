ROPE squad, SDG OPP arrest elusive suspect

The Ontario Provincial Police Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad and Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP have located a wanted individual who had previously eluded several attempts to arrest him.

Officers had been looking for the accused for in relation to numerous incidents going back to December. Officers had executed warrants at multiple locations prior to locating the individual and arresting him January 24 in Chesterville.

William Nash, 40, of Chesterville, is charged with:

  • Dangerous operation of a vehicle
  • Flight from a peace officer – two counts
  • Failure to comply with a release order – 18 counts
  • Failure to comply with a probation order – 14 counts
  • Failure to comply with an undertaking
  • Take a vehicle without consent
  • Operating a snowmobile along a highway without a licence
  • Failure to wear a proper helmet
