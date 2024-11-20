Santa Parade Spreads Holiday Cheer

The streets of Cornwall were filled with holiday cheer on Saturday, November 16th, as the 53rd annual Santa Claus Parade rolled throughthe city. This year’s parade, themed “Christmas Around the World,”showcased a diverse array of floats celebrating global holiday traditions.

For the first time in the parade’s history, organizers had to close entries early due to overwhelming demand. “It’s pretty amazing because for many years we struggled to get enough floats,” said Terry Muir, Chair of the Santa Claus Parade Committee. In recent years, interest in floats for the parade has significantly increased; however, 2024 was exceptional. “We’ve never been in a position where we’ve had to start turning entries away. But we’re looking forward to one of our biggest parades ever.”

Families lined Second Street with chairs, bundled up against the cold, some enjoying hot chocolate and candy canes. Children delighted in the floats, costumes, Christmas lights, marching bands, trucks, municipalvehicles, street dancing, and more. However, the highlight of the event was Santa Claus on his sleigh, waving to the excited crowd. The festivities were also broadcast by YourTV Cornwall, with co-hosts Shannon Ferguson and Angele D’Alessio adding to the fun with Christmas trivia throughout the evening.

Judging took place anonymously again this year, a change that began last year to keep the parade moving smoothly. “Judges are now secretly posted throughout the parade to do the scoring,” explained Bill Halman, one of the judges. “This way, everyone just moves through in an orderly fashion, and the audience can enjoy the parade without gaps.” He noted that judges looked for enthusiasm, costumes, and how much funparticipants were having.

Walmart Logistics received top honours in the industry category, while BCDC Cornwall won for its lively performance in the dance groupcategory. The Local Band award went to Garde de la Nativité Cornwall, and the Visiting Band category was led by Royal West Academy. A Lil’ Pole Fitness stood out in the Fitness Groups category, and the Clowns/Characters prize was awarded to the creative Cornwall Cosplayers.

In the Retail/Service category, Emard Brothers Lumber impressed the judges, and South Bridge Cornwall earned recognition in the Small Float (under 20 feet) division. The Service Non-Profit category winner wasawarded to the Fellowship Baptist Church Cornwall, and Allie Honey shone in the Equestrian category for their horse-themed display.

Muir’s favorite part of the parade remains the same every year: “When Santa comes through, and you see all the smiles on the kids, whether they’re two or 102 years old—that’s what does it for me.”